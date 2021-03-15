HALIFAX -- Two men from Nova Scotia have been charged with armed robbery following an incident that was caught on surveillance video at a Yarmouth, N.S. business.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, the Yarmouth Town RCMP responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business on Starrs Road. Police learned two masked men entered the store and ordered the clerk to hand over cigarettes and cash. One of the men was brandishing a knife, according to RCMP.

Police say the men then fled the scene on foot resulting in the immediate patrol of the area. RCMP located and arrested the two men and seized evidence related to the armed robbery.

James David Douglas Vaughn, 24, from Yarmouth, has been charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of a weapon, and break of an undertaking.

Jordan Lee David Joseph, 20, from Bear River, N.S., has been charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of a weapon, breach of an undertaking, and two counts of break of a release order.

Both men remain in police custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.