Yarmouth RCMP investigating sudden deaths of two people known to each other

The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is investigating the sudden deaths of two people known to each other.

Yarmouth Town RCMP responded to the incident at a residence in Placid Court in Yarmouth around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the investigation is in its "very early stages" however, they confirmed there is no risk to the public.

No other details about the incident were released.

The force is warning the public to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.