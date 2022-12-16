‘You are not alone’: Ukrainians in N.S. push for refugee mental health support line
Until recently, the comforts of home were a luxury for sisters Valeriia and Anna -- something they were unable to enjoy in their war-torn country of Ukraine.
Forced to flee with just a few hours notice, they packed their belongings and said an indefinite farewell to their family in Odesa.
“I just left everything in one day,” said Anna Tereshchenko, who fled with her eight-year-old son. “The most difficult part for me was that I didn’t have time to grieve for a long time because life in Canada is expensive. To live here, you need a job and money.”
Settling into their new reality in Halifax, there’s an internal unease as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas in Canada.
“You feel guilty because your friends and family are in the Ukraine and still in the war,” said Valeriia Suslova. “[However] you also feel safety and even a little happy to be [in Canada.]’"
As a trained social psychologist in the Ukraine, Suslova uniquely understands how becoming a refugee can present a host of barriers to a person’s wellbeing, especially to their mental health.
“There are a lot of Ukrainians who need mental health support,” said Suslova. “You start to understand that you have to build your new life here from zero including money, relatives, friends and work. It’s very difficult.”
Recognizing the urgency, Suslova came up with the idea to start a virtual mental health support line for refugees.
The project, called ‘Here4U’, is an idea backed by the Nova Scotia-based charity Strongest Families Institute.
“Being separated from your family and uprooting your whole life can lead to symptoms of depression, of anxiety,” said Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, president and CEO of the Strongest Families Institute.
Dr. Pottie says having rapid mental health intervention is important for refugees facing considerable challenges of being displaced from their communities, as well as witnessing the effects of war.
“Having someone like Valeriia available over the phone or online to provide support can help newcomers overcome some of these challenges,” said Dr. Pottie.
Those using the program would be able to access support in Ukrainian. Tereshchenko feels the service would benefit both adults and children.
“When we came to Canada, [my son] was afraid to leave our apartment,” said Tereshchenko. “It took time -- almost three months to show him that everything is safe here."
They expect to receive grant funding for the project in the New Year, but hope to secure an additional $30,000 in public donations to get the program off the ground.
“It’s very important for people to understand they are not alone,” said Suslova. “[Ukranians] are so brave.”
To learn how to donate to the Here4U project, visit their website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo
A hippo has attacked a 2-year-old boy in Uganda, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out, a statement from the Uganda Police Force said on Friday.
Explainer: What flu strain is circulating now and why so many kids are getting sick
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
U.S. TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag after intercepting a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.
Toronto
-
Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
-
Portion of Dundas Street West that closed due to sinkhole expected to reopen Monday
A portion of Dundas Street in the city's west end that has been blocked following the discovery of a sinkhole last month could reopen as early as next week.
Calgary
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Calgary firefighters finish second in LEGO Masters season finale
The season finale of Fox-TV's Leg Masters reality show featured a perfect (snow) storm of sorts, when all the finalists turned out to be Canadians.
-
Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort shuts down 'until further notice'; RBQ issues safety order after gondola falls
The Quebec government has ordered five ski lifts at the popular Mont-Sainte-Anne resort to be shut down after a gondola fell down to the ground last weekend.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
-
Edmonton sharpshooter says Ottawa missing the mark by banning 1,500 guns
Matthew Oliver is Metis and a former competition shooter. He feels Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ban on certain firearms unfairly targets both of those groups.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
London
-
Should London declare a State of Emergency regarding its housing crisis?
A growing number of voices say London’s housing crisis has become an emergency.
-
'It looks like it just veered off the runway.' A cargo jet ends up stuck in the mud at the London International Airport
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation was launched after a cargo jet left the runway at the London International Airport early Friday morning
-
Saugeen 'state of emergency' to draw attention to opioid epidemic
In the past year, 62 members of the Saugeen First Nation have overdosed on drugs, predominantly opioids, according to Chief Conrad Ritchie.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government offering technical, financial resources to study on searching landfill
The Manitoba government is now part of an Indigenous-led oversight committee on the feasibility of searching landfills for missing women.
-
Millennium Library not scheduled to reopen next week, no timetable set
The Millennium Library will stay closed for the foreseeable future.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
-
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
'Expecting to sellout tomorrow': Christmas Trees running out at some Saskatoon stores
As Christmas Day is on the horizon, trees are starting to dwindle at stores in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Crowns wants 15 years without parole for Langley, B.C., man who killed family members
The sentencing for a Langley man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting their home on fire got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday.
-
Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder in Surrey woman's stabbing death
The husband of the woman stabbed to death in Surrey last week has been charged with second-degree murder, investigators announced Friday.
-
Staff estimates removing Stanley Park bike lane will cost $400K, be complete by spring 2023
The estimated cost of removing the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive is close to $400,000, a memo to Vancouver Park Board commissioners reveals.
Regina
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Lithium company sees potential for southeastern Sask.
Inside Prairie Lithium’s Emerald Park facility, the company is perfecting a method to process a mineral in extremely high demand amid a rising demand for batteries.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver Island
People visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Two U.S. towns declare rights for critically endangered southern resident killer whales
Earlier this month, on Dec. 5, the Washington state city of Port Townsend, located just south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, signed a proclamation declaring rights for southern resident killer whales.
-
Vancouver Island snowfall to begin this weekend, but exact totals unclear
While snow is expected across Vancouver Island starting this weekend, exact timing and snowfall totals are hard to nail down for the weekend and through the bulk of next week.