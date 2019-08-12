

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The picturesque Newfoundland town of Dildo is attracting unprecedented international attention over its name, as late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel continues his televised quest to become its mayor.

Andrew Pretty, a committee member for the local service district, said jokes about Dildo's name are nothing new, but attention has exploded since Kimmel's first segments on the community aired this month.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball got in on the joke today with a tweet officially inviting Kimmel to visit the province, promising the comedian that he would fall in love with the place.

Jimmy Kimmel Live has featured several segments on Dildo, including an interview with residents, one of whom performed an original song about the town.

Crews from Jimmy Kimmel Live are in Dildo this week posting "Kimmel for mayor" signs and producing segments for at least two more episodes, Pretty said.

Pretty said some residents are concerned the jokes about their home might become too vulgar, but he said dirty jokes are not what the show's producers seem to have in mind.

As a local service district, Dildo does not have a mayor and would require significant restructuring to allow for one, but Pretty said most residents are still having fun with the comedian's campaign and the attention on Dildo.