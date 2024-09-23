'You matter': New garden on busy Saint John corner brings visibility to mental health

This story contains references to suicide.

A new garden is officially open on a busy Saint John corner, with the goal of bringing visibility to mental health and suicide prevention.

The ‘White Heart’ installation, on the corner of Chelsey Drive and Douglas Avenue, is near the Reversing Falls Bridge.

Gary Brown Sr., who began creating White Heart placements around Saint John in 2021 says he was pleasantly surprised when the city contacted him earlier this year to create a similar installation at the location.

“This one here is really important because it’s a dark space in our city, this bridge” said Brown.

There are several different signs and stickers around the bridge urging people in crisis to call for help, with longstanding calls for suicide barriers to be placed along the span.

“We’re just hoping this heart may attract someone who is in a bad place to come here, and maybe sit for a minute,” says Brown.

A stone walkway leads to two granite benches in front of a heart shaped bed of white pebbles, with an engraved message that says, “You Matter” at the top of the installation.

In a statement, the city says it felt the lot was an “ideal location” for the garden.

The land owner, NBM Railways, gave permission for the project to go ahead. The park’s opening coincides this week with Operation Lifesaver’s Rail Safety Week which includes awareness about mental health issues.

The garden was designed and built by eight Saint John Parks employees participating in a New Brunswick Community College horticulture and landscaping course.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some available resources:

CHIMO (in New Brunswick): 1-800-667-5005

Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line (in Nova Scotia): 1-888-429-8167

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-833-456-4566

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: 1-800-463-2338

Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.