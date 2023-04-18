"You may as well forget it": N.S. senior losing rental home waits for public housing

An 87-year-old man who’s been told he has to leave his mobile home now finds himself on a multi-year wait list for public housing, along with hundreds of other Nova Scotians.

For twelve years Claude Ernst has rented a mobile home in Blockhouse, N.S.

More than a roof over his head, the unit also offered the senior convenience, comfort and a sense of security.

He grew pumpkins and onions in the garden. He lives independently and is just a five minute drive from his daughter.

Ernst’s daughter says her father’s landlord and neighbour passed away and now the landlord’s spouse wants to remove the mobile unit from the property by the end of June.

“It’s a real concern,” said Claude Ernst, adding a person needs a lot of money to build something new or move into another apartment.

The 87-year-old does not know where he’ll go.

Ernst has a fixed income and lives off his old-age security and Canada Pension Plan.

Currently he pays about $400 a month for rent, plus utilities.

His daughter Esther Ernst-Pike said there are few apartments available in his area and the two she did find had too many stairs and would’ve been far too expensive.

“We’re looking at 1540, 1430 and that’s not including utilities,” she said.

Ernst-Pike did apply to the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency to secure her Dad a spot on a waitlist for public housing in the western region.

The problem is the wait.

“We were told there would be a 3 to 5 year wait to find an apartment for dad through the housing authority,” said Ernst-Pike.

“That’s a list. That’s what it is. You may as well forget it,” said Ernst.

Ernst-Pike considered having her father move in with her but said she lives high up on a hill and has narrow, steep stairs.

“It’s just impossible to have Dad there with us. I wish we could,” said Ernst-Pike. “Seniors are living longer and we really need to have more housing for seniors.”

Krista Hidgon, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Department Municipal Affairs and Housing, says there are currently 958 applications on the wait list for public housing in the western region and about 4760 across Nova Scotia.

She says the government has created a new public housing agency that’s focussed on turning around units as quickly as possible to maximize the number of people it can serve.

“We’ve moved wait times for units from an average of 2.28 to 2.06 years—that’s an improvement of 10 per cent,” Higdon said, noting the province is also transferring tenants in units too large for their needs into smaller units to free up large units for families.

“We continue to work to improve wait times and turn around vacant units more quickly,” she said.

“Clients can explore a rent supplement as an option as well, even while on the wait list,” Hidgon said.