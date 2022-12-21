'You want to inform people': Public health policy expert speaks to meningitis notification protocols
A public health expert says officials will often warn of suspected cases of infectious disease, balancing patient privacy with the need for health interventions.
Dr. Anna Banerji of the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health was answering questions from CTV Atlantic after concerns have been raised over how Dalhousie University and Nova Scotia Public Health handled a meningitis outbreak at an on-campus student residence.
The father of an 18-year-old student, Maria Gaynor, says she died of meningitis days after the first case of the disease hospitalized a student living on a different floor of Shirreff Hall.
Banerji was not involved in the Dalhousie cases and has no specific knowledge of the chain of events but says, in general, health officials make public announcements of disease outbreaks to mitigate risk.
“You want to inform people to look for signs and symptoms, and if there’s something you can do about it, an intervention, that’s the main reason why you have these things, saying that there’s possibly something going on,” she says.
In an interview with CTV Atlantic Tuesday, Gaynor’s father said his daughter started to feel unwell on Sunday, Dec. 11; unaware Nova Scotia Public Health was investigating a suspected case of meningitis that hospitalized another student the week before.
Mike Gaynor said Maria thought she had the flu. But when he didn’t hear from her Monday evening or the following day, he became worried. He said Maria died in her dorm room, and he didn’t learn about the other meningitis case until he spoke to the medical examiner that Wednesday.
A memo from Dalhousie University’s director of residence life and assistant vice-provost of student affairs to student residences dated Monday, Dec. 12, did not mention meningitis or include any information on prevention or symptoms.
“Over the weekend, public health notified the university that one case of an infectious disease was identified within our residence community,” it said.
"Only those contacted by public health are required to take action,” it stated, adding the medical diagnosis of “individuals affected will not be provided,” due to privacy.
Dalhousie University continues to refer CTV's questions about the memo to Nova Scotia Public Health -- which has declined CTV’s repeated requests for an interview.
Instead, N.S. Health senior communications advisor Krista Keough provided a written statement Tuesday, reading in part:
“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have been affected by this situation ... it is natural to search for reasons why events turned out the way they did and to advocate for any changes to prevent similar tragedies.”
“Our initial focus was on identifying the immediate contacts from the first case -- this does take time and is the most crucial group of people to identify and reach directly.
“We have to balance providing as much information as needed at the right time to protect those at risk, with protecting privacy and confidentiality of those involved.
“Certain steps, like providing early advice and intervention to high-risk contacts, can be taken based on initial results. Other steps, like sharing specific diagnoses or offering vaccines, need to wait for more definitive results.”
Last Friday, regional medical officer of health Dr. Cristin Muecke told CTV lab results verifying the meningitis B strain in both Shirreff Hall cases had only come back that day from the National Microbiology Laboratory.
Banerji says officials don’t have to wait for lab results to issue a warning.
“If (a patient is) coming in with symptoms of meningitis, even if you haven’t cultured the bacteria or confirmed the typing, you could say ‘suspected case’ if it’s clinically consistent with that diagnosis,” says Banerji.
When it comes to patient privacy concerns, Banerji says that depends on the circumstances.
“A big city in Toronto, if you say, a 15-year-old child with symptoms of meningitis ended up in the hospital, that’s one thing,” she says. “Versus a village in the Arctic where there’s only ten 15-year-olds and one of them ends up in the hospital….You have to be careful because you don’t want to give enough information to actually identify that child.”
Gaynor believes students should have been warned of the potentially fatal disease much earlier.
“If anything could have been communicated with that word, meningitis, suspected, possible, confirmed, I don’t care, but if that word had been mentioned, we don't know, but maybe things could have turned out differently, just maybe.”
Meningitis B is a strain of bacterial meningococcal disease that spreads through direct secretions from the nose or mouth through activities like kissing or sharing food, drink, utensils, water bottles, or toothbrushes.
Symptoms of meningitis B can progress quickly and include worsening fever, headache, stiff neck, light sensitivity, rash, and changes in alertness. Health professionals recommend seeking immediate medical attention if ill with symptoms.
Nova Scotia’s public vaccination program for school-age children doesn’t cover the B strain of meningitis. A vaccine for meningitis B is available at a cost from doctors and pharmacists and may be covered by some private health programs.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy tells Biden: 'No compromises' in path to peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and 'ordinary Americans' for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be 'no compromises' in trying to bring an end to the war.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
Toronto
-
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
-
Woman, child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto
A woman and a child have been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Cedarvale neighbourhood on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Police and family 'concerned for wellbeing' of missing Calgary woman
Leah Snowden, 27, was in the 1600 block of Remington Road N.E. at roughly 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.
-
2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same day
Two Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A 'major' winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of holiday weekend. Environment Canada describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a 'quite drastic temperature drop.'
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec walks back plans to force students to submit English CEGEP eligibility certificates
After the English CEGEPS had told the Quebec government that they could not make the necessary changes to their staffing and curriculum to accommodate the new language law, Bill 96, it seems the province has listened.
Edmonton
-
5 teens stomped cat to death in north Edmonton, took pictures with animal: EPS
Five teen boys stood in a circle while they kicked and head stomped a cat 'until it lay motionless' in northeast Edmonton in October, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
Man suspected of sex offences against 100 kids used Snapchat, cannabis, booze to lure victims: ALERT
Investigators in Edmonton are looking to speak with about 100 kids who they believe may have been lured and abused by a man charged with more than a dozen sexual offences.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
-
North Bay school changing name because of racism concerns
Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay is in the process of having its name changed. The school teams used to be called the ‘Raiders,’ but that was changed years ago.
London
-
TVDSB begins process to rename 12 more schools
The Thames Valley District School Board has begun a lengthy and potentially costly process to rename a dozen more schools.
-
MRI machines coming to Ontario, but will there be staff to operate them?
The closed sign has been hung outside the Wingham and District Hospital’s Emergency Room, more than they’d like this past year.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
Winnipeg
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Can it be recycled? A look at the Christmas items that can and can't go in the blue bin
What are people to do with all the garbage that is left behind from Christmas
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
-
Driver’s car impounded, licence suspended immediately after passing driving test
A driver leaving an Ottawa DriveTest centre with a brand new licence didn't get very far before the licence was taken away.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley.
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatchewan to receive over $19 M in flood recovery from federal government
The Government of Canada has offered over $19 million in disaster recovery funding to Saskatchewan for flooding that took place in 2013.
Vancouver
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Videos show skiers, snowboarders enjoying uncleared streets of Vancouver
This week's snowstorm has caused major headaches across B.C.'s Lower Mainland – but some skiers and snowboarders have been making the most of the snow-covered streets and parks.
-
Burnaby RCMP warn of virtual kidnapping scam targeting international students
Mounties in Burnaby are out with a warning about virtual kidnapping scams targeting international students, sharing the details of a recent case where the victim was tricked out of tens of thousands of dollars.
Regina
-
4 firefighters injured in Moose Jaw apartment fire
Four firefighters were injured while battling an early morning apartment fire in Moose Jaw on Wednesday.
-
Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 39-year-old man who was also an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.
-
Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 12, appealing ruling
A Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is appealing his conviction and sentence.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.