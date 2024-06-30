Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary

A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”

Eli Izaak Arsenault’s film recently won for best documentary in the Atlantic International Film Festival youth film competition.

He said there was a lot of great documentaries in the category.

“I was sitting there and just like ‘o me,’” he said in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Thursday.

He said the documentary explores his life with a disability.

“I was diagnosed with Tourette’s, ADHD and cerebral palsy and I wanted to reach out to younger audiences and make them feel understood and empowered. At the same time I wanted to make it a learning tool for people who are seeking to understand what it is like to be diagnosed with a disability,” he said.

“I think kindness creates a loving environment where nobody is invisible.”

Arsenault also sings in the film and created some the special effects.

“I did have a film coach. I created some of the special effects.”

When asked about his future, Arsenault said he would love to continue making films.

“I would love to continue doing stuff in film. I work on stop motion films. I love the art and when it’s finished it looks really nice,” he said.

Arsenault said his one piece of advice is to find your superpower.

“Find people who believe in you and find things you’re really good at and special skills and get really good at those. That’s your superpower.”