Young hockey player charged with assault after stick-swinging injury in Halifax

HALIFAX -

Police have charged a young hockey player with assault after he allegedly swung his stick at an opponent after a rough game at a Halifax rink.

Halifax police say the incident occurred last Saturday at the HRM 4-Pad facility on Gary Martin Drive.

Investigators say that during the game two youths on opposing teams were involved in a fight.

They say that after the game the same two players passed each other when leaving the arena, and one of the youths struck the other with his hockey stick.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, which police say they can't describe because of provisions of the Health Information Protection Act.

A 17-year-old youth is scheduled to appear at a later date in Halifax provincial youth court to face charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 15, 2023.