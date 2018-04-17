

Stephen Jardine often uses song to share life experiences.

“My whole life I’ve been in a wheelchair, and some things are hard to do.”

Stephen was born with spina bifida, but his disability sure hasn’t stopped him from making music.

He’s been playing guitar since he was five-years-old.

“Things like music make me very happy,” he says. “I love doing it for people.”

The 22-year-old has written a song about what it’s like to live with a disability, but more than anything, he’s singing about how much can be accomplished in spite of it.

Every so often, he plays the tune for an enthusiastic crowd at the Haley Street Centre for adults with disabilities in North Sydney.

“This is a place where adults with disabilities can do whatever they want,” he explains. “So I just thought about writing a song about what we can do, no matter what.”

“Everybody loves him,” says Cyril MacDonald of the Haley Street Adult Services Centre, “Whenever the guitar comes out, and Stephen’s playing, everybody just lights up.”

Staff at the centre say Stephen’s performances not only lift spirits, but convey an important message.

“We all overcome barriers every day of our lives,” adds MacDonald, “to listen to Stephen sing about his journey and what that means to him, what he’s overcome, I think that’s a huge message.”

In addition to playing at the centre, Stephen also performs at several hospitals and nursing homes around the municipality.

“I just like making all those seniors and people happy for all these years that I’ve been doing it,” he says. “I know I’m proud of myself, and my parents are too.”

Stephen says he’s living proof that his lyrics are true every time he picks up his guitar.

“It makes me feel good, just knowing that they’re enjoying what I’m saying, and that I’m sending a good message out.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.