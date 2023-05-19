Young N.B. entrepreneur's 'Doggie Donuts' get two paws up

Looking to make some extra cash for the summer, 11-year old Adrian Thiemann whipped up the idea of “Doggie Donuts.”

“This idea came from when I got my new dog and I decided to make treats for her," says Thiemann. “Then, I thought, ‘why not make this into a business?’ It’s kind of a catchy name too.”

Made of all natural ingredients, the young entrepreneur began “Doggie Donuts” in April.

Thiemann has taken his baked goods to multiple events to share his brand, including Saint John Pawlooza last Saturday.

He will be at Rhoda’s Flea Market from 10 a.m to 1 p.m on Sunday as he continues to spread the word.

His treats will also be available soon at Summit Pets in Saint John, N.B.

The treats come in two forms, either donuts or donut holes. They also come in a wide variety of flavors.

“The peanut butter bacon, and then we got oat banana, peanut butter oat,” Thiemann says, noting a few options. “We are also working on a new flavor of peanut butter banana.”

Orders can be made online through the “Doggie Donuts” Facebook page.

“He’s always been very like smart and business-minded,” says Adrian’s mother, Salena Thiemann. “But him actually going out and doing it makes me super proud.”

Salena says her son has taken complete control of the operation, but will ask for help when needed.

“It was kind of funny, actually,” recalls Salena. “He said, ‘I think I’m going to need a business loan,’ and I said, ‘well, it depends on what kind of business you are starting and I might be able to hook you up.’”

Thiemann has big plans following a successful opening month, but for now he is just enjoying the wagging tails of his customers.

“It feels like amazing,” beams Thiemann. “I’m glad I can actually make something that the dogs love.”

Thiemann has looked into shipping his product across the Maritimes for all dogs. In the meantime, Port City pooches will get to enjoy the delicious donuts all to themselves.

