Young N.S. hockey fan's dream comes true after meeting Brad Marchand in person
A young Boston Bruins fan from Timberlea, N.S., had one of his dreams come true this week after meeting left winger Brad Marchand in person.
Nine-year-old Seth Ritchie was overcome with emotion when he received a new Marchand jersey and tickets to a Bruins game this past Christmas.
Seth's mother captured his shock and surprise when opening his gifts on camera, which was shared on social media.
The Bruins feisty forward, who hails from Nova Scotia, watched the video and sent the young hockey fan back a video of his own.
Marchand offered Ritchie and his family a pass to meet up with him after the game.
He also held up a Bruins T-shirt he signed for Ritchie and thanked him for his support.
"I want to leave a pass for you and your family to come down and say 'Hi,' after the game so I can meet you," said Marchand in the video.
That meeting finally happened for Seth in Boston at Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Seth's mom, Jillian, posted photos to social media saying, "By far the best night of this little boy's life, emotions ran really high. Thank you so much Brad Marchand, you are his hero!"
