Young N.S. hockey fan's dream comes true after meeting Brad Marchand in person

Seth Ritchie of Timberlea, N.S., had one of his dreams come true this week after meeting Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand in person. (Source: Facebook/ Jillian Ann) Seth Ritchie of Timberlea, N.S., had one of his dreams come true this week after meeting Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand in person. (Source: Facebook/ Jillian Ann)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island