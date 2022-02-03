Young N.S. players inspired by Team Canada’s World Cup soccer success

With Canada sitting at the top of their group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, there’s a buzz around the men’s national team that hasn’t been felt in decades.

Some of the top under 18 soccer players in Nova Scotia say they’re inspired seeing their country represented in international play.

“It gives you motivation and shows us that there is a pathway now that Canada is on the bigger stage,” said U-15 player Aws Rames Al Sarafandi.

U-18 player Dylan Leger says everyone on his team is feeling the excitement.

“We all want to put on that jersey but these guys are making it look awesome for us. It’s just inspiring us to go to that next level.”

The national team claimed their top spot after beating Mexico and the United States, both ranked in the top 15 in the world. The team recorded the wins without the help of their star player Alphonso Davies, who’s sidelined with a heart condition.

Nova Scotia Soccer’s performance director, Matt Holton, says the national team’s success is building a level of excitement within the next wave of Canadian soccer players.

“The enthusiasm of the kids on the field, they’re definitely showing up at the field talking about the men’s national team which didn’t happen in the past,” said Holton.

The owner of the Halifax Wanderers, Derek Martin, says the national team is playing with confidence.

“They are going to these games now believing they’re going to win and would be really disappointed if they didn’t,” said Martin.