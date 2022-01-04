Young woman faces number of robbery-related charges in Halifax

HALIFAX -

An 18-year-old woman faces a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, following an incident in Halifax on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police were called to 5201 Duke Street after a report of an injured person around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a woman with a knife approached a man who was inside the parkade and demanded money before allegedly stabbing the man and running away with an amount of cash.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later, at 8:30 p.m., officers found the suspect in Halifax where she was arrested without incident.

Police say Kiara Marie Organ, 18, faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Organ appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.