Youth and man charged in connection to Halifax Transit terminal robbery

HALIFAX -

A man and youth have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Halifax Transit terminal.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a robbery at the Halifax Transit terminal on Lacewood Drive. Police say a man, who had what appeared to be a firearm, and a youth demanded money from another youth.

According to police, the victim fled from the two suspects and was not injured.

Police say the 15-year-old youth was arrested shortly after without incident. He is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday around 11 a.m., police say they arrested 22-year-old Larsen Munongo without incident in Halifax.

According to police, Munongo is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face charges of:

• Robbery;

• Possession of a dangerous weapon; and

• Breach probation (x 4).