    • Youth arrested after threatening another youth, taking weapon to school: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)
    A youth has been arrested after police say he made threats at another youth and brought a weapon to school.

    Inverness County District RCMP attended a school in the Mabou, N.S., area in relation to a report that a youth made threats on social media, directed at a peer.

    School staff contacted police and separated the youth from others in the school, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say they found an edged weapon in the youth's possession.

    The youth was arrested and the weapon was seized.

    The youth was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

