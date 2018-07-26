

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP charged a Hants County youth with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Police say the 17-year-old accused stabbed a man just after midnight on Indian Road in Mill Village.

“The youth was upset with the victim because of a dispute over some property, and he confronted the victim and stabbed him with a knife,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release. “The victim was transported via EHS to hospital and is in stable condition. The victim and the youth were known to one another.”

Mounties arrested the youth at the scene soon after the incident and he appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court later on Thursday.