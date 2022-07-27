Youth facing charges after striking peace officer with ATV: N.S. RCMP

A youth is facing charges after police say he struck a peace officer with his all-terrain vehicle in Antrim, N.S.

The RCMP received a call for assistance from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables around 10:50 a.m. on July 18.

Police learned a peace officer with the department was trying to stop the youth, who they say was driving the ATV dangerously, near Moore Road.

As the youth tried to flee the scene, police say he struck the DNR employee, leaving him with serious injuries.

The youth was arrested and later released to the care of his parents.

Police say he is facing charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and flight from a peace officer.

He was also issued summary offence tickets for offences under the Off-Highway Vehicles Act.

He’s due to appear in court at a later date.