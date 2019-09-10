

CTV Atlantic





A youth arrested following a suspicious house fire in the Spryfield area of Halifax is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

Police say the youth is due to appear Tuesday in Halifax provincial court to face charges of mischief, possession of explosive devices, arson with disregard to human life, and arson causing property damage.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire on McIntosh Street around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said concerns were raised about possible incendiary devices on the property.

“While en route, our firefighters received some information from our dispatch centre that there may be some chemicals in the house as well,” said Halifax Regional Fire Deputy Chief David Meldrum on Monday.

There was a large response, with a number of police and fire vehicles on scene.

“Certainly, any time that unknown chemicals are involved, then we see police, we see EHS, and we see fire turn out in full,” said Meldrum.

“Given the nature of the call at first, we were calling in some extra fire resources here to do decontamination.”

People had already evacuated the home, and surrounding residences were also evacuated as a precaution.

Meldrum said the fire was mostly contained to the main floor, with some extension into the second floor, and was knocked down quickly.

He couldn’t say for sure what the chemicals were being used for, but said there was no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported.