Youth hit by vehicle while crossing the street in Beaver Bank: N.S. RCMP

    A youth has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Beaver Bank, N.S.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision near the intersection of Woodbine Drive and Beaver Bank Road around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

    The RCMP says the vehicle was travelling north when it collided with the youth.

    The youth, from Beaver Bank, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man from Beaver Bank, wasn’t injured according to an RCMP news release.

    The investigation is ongoing.

