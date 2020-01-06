HALIFAX -- A pair of youths have been charged after being accused of stealing two different vehicles on the same day.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a member of the East Hants detachment was investigating a complaint of a truck that had been stolen from Lower Sackville, N.S. on Sunday and later spotted in Shubenacadie.

"The truck was parked in the resident's driveway and he told police the driver and passenger were drinking alcohol as they sat in the truck in his driveway," the RCMP said in a news release. "A police vehicle pulled into the driveway behind the truck and the RCMP member activated the emergency equipment on the police vehicle. The truck rammed the police vehicle."

The two occupants fled and while police captured the driver, the passenger escaped.

Police called in a K-9 unit, but while they were searching for him, police received another call of a stolen vehicle, this one from a residence near the first home in Shubenacadie.

"Police located the vehicle at approximately 7:20 p.m., driving south on Highway 102, North of Exit 4C," the RCMP said. "A spike belt was used to slow the vehicle, however it turned left onto Glendale Avenue Extension, then right onto Damascus Road. It then turned onto Duke St. The vehicle then did a U-turn at the end of the road and collided with an RCMP vehicle that was attempting to stop it."

Police say the driver of the second stolen car had been the passenger in the stolen truck.

Both vehicles were damaged however no one was injured.

Police say 16-year-old male from Dartmouth is facing charges of:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from a peace officer

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

possession of property obtained by crime

breach of conditions

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male from Alton is facing charges of:

impaired operation of a conveyance

operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg

assaulting a peace officer

flight from a peace officer

mischief

possession of property obtained by crime

obstruction

breach of conditions

Both individuals were held in custody overnight and were schedule to appear in court Monday.