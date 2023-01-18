Zellers is opening stores in Dartmouth and Sydney this spring

Zellers is making its official comeback, with more than two dozen locations opening across Canada, including Dartmouth, N.S., and Sydney, N.S.

The retailer made the announcement Wednesday.

Each store will open within Hudson's Bay, including locations at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth and Mayflower Mall in Sydney.

Zellers is also launching what it calls “store experiences” in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

The new Zellers experience within Hudson's Bay will be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on the location.

Each store will offer a selection of design-led products, including home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets.

The brick-and-mortar Zellers locations will be accompanied by the store's first-ever e-commerce website at Zellers.ca.

The in-store experience and Zellers.ca will launch at the same time.

The new Zellers stores are expected to open this spring, though an exact date has not been released.

In 2011, Target acquired the leaseholds of 189 Zellers locations throughout Canada for $1.825 billion from the Hudson's Bay Company.

Following the purchase, most Zellers locations were converted into Target retailers.

In 2012, Hudson's Bay Company said it decided that keeping the retailer alive was not financially viable.

Zellers closed the doors of its last Canadian location in 2013.

The Zellers stores that were converted into Targets were also quick to fold; in 2015, the U.S. retailer withdrew from Canada.