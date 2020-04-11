HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has announced that there are zero new COVID-19 cases to report – keeping the provincial total at 25 cases.

On Saturday, chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison announced that the number of cases on the island remains at 25, adding that 17 cases have recovered.

“This weekend is an important weekend for us to continue to stay the course,” said Morrison. “For many of us, Easter traditionally means getting together with family and friends – this year it’ll be different and it is hard.“

Despite Easter weekend being a time to celebrate with loved ones, Morrison said 2020's festivities would be anything but traditional.

"We’ve had some questions about whether or not extended family dinners are okay this weekend," said Morrison. "This Easter, everyone should only be celebrating in person with those who you live with."

With islanders confined to their homes, Morrision suggested some alternatives.

"It’s [also] an opportunity to find new ways to connect and support one another; and there's so many different options that people are exploring," said Morrison. "Whether that's picking up the phone, participating in video chats, streaming a movie together, online cooking shows – it's certainly been amazing how people have come up with different ways to connect.”

