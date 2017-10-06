

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say the alleged robbery of a 16-year-old girl has led to human trafficking charges being laid against two men.

Police received a report of an armed robbery on Lakecrest Drive in Dartmouth shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen was robbed of a sum of money and some personal items. The suspects fled the area in a van, but were later taken into custody in Bedford. Officers located an airsoft rifle in the van.

Investigators say no one was injured during the robbery, and the suspects and alleged victim were known to one another.

Police held three men and another 16-year-old girl in custody for questioning.

During their investigation, police determined two of the men had directed and influenced the alleged robbery victim for the purpose of prostitution.

Four people have been charged in connection with the alleged robbery, and two of the accused are also facing human trafficking charges.

Joshua Osborn Mabie, 19, of Dartmouth is facing charges of human trafficking of a person under the age of 18, material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of 18, procuring, advertising sexual services, robbery, using an imitation firearm in a commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of breaching a probation order.

Brandon David Smith, 30, of Lower Sackville is facing charges of human trafficking of a person under the age of 18, material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of 18, and two counts of breach of probation.

Dante Keenan Longard, 20, of Dartmouth has been charged with robbery, as well as two counts of breach of a recognizance, and breach of a probation order.

A 16-year-old girl from Halifax is facing charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, breach of a recognizance, two counts of breach of a sentence order, and breach of a probation order.

Mabie, Smith and Longard were due to appear Friday in Dartmouth provincial court.

The teen was due to appear Friday in Halifax provincial youth court.