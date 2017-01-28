Featured Events

Featured
Top Stories
- Fire in East Walton, N.S. claims life of 57-year-old man
- Police arrest man and woman wanted in connection with N.B. shooting
- N.L. professor seeks Canadian citizenship as 'refugee' of Trump presidency
- Officials warning N.B. residents to take precautions against carbon monoxide poisoning 1
- Foul play not suspected after body located on P.E.I. beach
- Students, parents frustrated as N.S. teachers dispute drags on 1
- Two men arrested following Halifax-area home invasion
- Atlantic premiers announce new business initiatives 1
- Family of three displaced after fire engulfs Moncton-area home
- Richmond County councillors violated Elections Act: probe
- Carbon monoxide poisoning from furnace blamed in two Halifax deaths 1