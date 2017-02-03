Featured Events

Featured
Top Stories
- Prime minister to visit New Brunswick communities hit by ice storm 2
- Rules of the road: N.B. government to move ahead with new cycling safety law 1
- Prime minister calls Halifax imam at home to offer condolences, comfort
- New charges laid in case of N.S. Mountie alleged to have stolen cocaine
- First responders say police photos of Dunphy scene don't match what they saw
- Woman, teen face charges after shotgun seized from Dartmouth home
- Calls for expansion of midwife services in N.S. 1
- Whitney Pier residents fighting to save community rink 1
- N.S. boasts of immigration jump, but province still short of goals
- N.S. Teachers Union announces changes to work-to-rule directives 1
- Dispute over Sydney car dealership cash prize heading to court 1