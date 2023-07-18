$1.8 Million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold

A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.

The property in the heart of Peggys Cove, is listed for $1.8 million.

Literally steps from the iconic lighthouse and restaurant, the double lot totals more than 17,000 square feet including 131 feet of shoreline.

The view is unmatched, but the buildings - a house and a garage - are far less impressive. What many would call the definition of a 'fixer-upper.'

The listing says they're being sold "as is, where is", and "both require a lot of care."

The building year is listed as "unknown."

The three bedroom, one bath house is described as including "many original features, 6 over 6 windows, trims, doors, hardware, plank wainscotting, built in corner hutch and more."

"Anyone with a passion for older capes will experience tremendous joy restoring this historic home," the listing says.

The realtor declined to speak with CTV News on camera at the request of the clients, but did say the conditional sale means other offers could be considered, at least until all the paperwork associated with the sale is complete.

Visitors to Peggys Cove Tuesday had mixed opinions on whether the property was worth the money.

"If I had the money, yes, I would buy that, and I would re-do it all, back to where it was," said Kathy Davidson, visiting from Ottawa.

"That's a lot of money for a very touristy-area," said Lindsey Mihoren from Ontario. "I think I would get frustrated with having car loads and bus loads of people walking right by my front lawn."

But others were more optimistic things would work out.

"I have bought my lottery ticket for tonight," said Jillian Sulley, who was visiting her niece from Oklahoma. "So, if we're really, really fortunate, it would be a lovely property to have," she said with a laugh.

According to the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors there are currently 260 residential listings in the province for $1 million or more.

The listing notes the property is currently zoned as residential, so "an entrepreneur would need to apply for a zoning change to commercial."

However, under a recent Peggys Cove Land Use ByLaw Public Draft, the designation would change.

So, depending how the site is ultimately used, $1.8 million might prove to be a bargain.

"It's a little surprising," said Chris Potts, visiting from Ottawa. "It's a beautiful area. If you don't include the fog."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.