1 youth, 3 adults charged after Bedford junior high assault

    Police say a youth and three adults have been charged after an assault at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last fall.

    Halifax Regional Police says officers were called to a disturbance at Rocky Lake Junior High just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2023.

    A youth allegedly assaulted another youth they knew with a rock outside the school. The victim then reportedly fled into the school’s front lobby.

    Police say a vehicle with four adults inside then pulled into the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

    The adults from the vehicle – who police say knew the suspect – entered the school along with the suspect and other youths, according to a Friday news release.

    The group allegedly confronted the victim and assaulted them. Police say one of the adults also threatened school staff who were trying to intervene.

    The school was briefly put in lockdown and video of the incident was circulated.

    “Police removed the suspects from the school and commenced an investigation. We are working closely with school officials and the incident remains under investigation at this time,” said Const. John MacLeod in the release.

    One of the youths and three adults were changed in connection with the incident on Thursday.

    A 17-year-old has been charged with:

    • assault with a weapon
    • assault causing bodily harm
    • assault

    A 38-year-old man has been charged with:

    • dangerous operation of a vehicle
    • assault
    • uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
    • causing a disturbance
    • mischief

    An 18-year-old man has been charged with:

    • assault
    • causing a disturbance
    • mischief

    A 36-year-old woman has been charged with:

    • mischief
    • causing a disturbance 

