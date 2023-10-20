Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight

The video shows a group of people, shouting at first, then two start fighting.

“It’s shocking, it’s horrific, it’s a really violent incident,” says Ryan Lutes, Nova Scotia Teacher’s Union President,

That incident took place during lunch hour Thursday at Rocky Lake Junior High School in Bedford, N.S. Allegedly, people who were not students were able to get into the school’s lobby.

A letter sent to parents yesterday by Principal David Reed seemed to downplay the altercation. Today, another letter home took a more serious tone.

“The individuals who entered the school were able to do so as the doors were opening and closing as students moved around throughout their lunch hour. The exterior doors to our building are locked throughout the school day.”

Reed says the incident was an isolated one between specific individuals.

The president of the NSTU would like to see the province step up security measures at schools.

“Our schools right now, and this shows, that our schools aren’t safe. Teachers have been reporting that for a number of years that our schools have become increasingly unsafe,” says Lutes.

“Government should be able to make schools safe, that’s their responsibility to make them safe for teachers, and for kids.”

A statement sent to CTV from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the fight is being taken seriously and the security of students and staff is paramount

“Safety is top priority in HRCE schools and violence of any kind will not be tolerated. The matter is being handled in accordance with the provincial code of conduct,” says Lindsey Bunin, HRCE communications officer.

In his letter to parents, Reed says police arrived on scene within minutes of the fight breaking out.

The school was briefly put in lockdown during the incident.

Today, counsellors and staff were made available to any students who needed to talk about the fight.

No one from Halifax Regional Police was made available for comment today but they say the matter is under investigation.

