$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case

Nova Scotia Supreme court

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times

An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.

BREAKING

BREAKING | Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine

Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Bilingualism in the line of fire

In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes that bilingualism is a 'fundamental characteristic of Canada that is being whittled away by the characterization of it as not just a cost but…even as a threat to our children’s health!'

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island