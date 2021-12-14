127 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX -

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia continues to climb as the province reported 127 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

The province says, of those cases, 68 are in the Eastern Zone, 42 are in the Central Zone, 11 cases are in the Northern Zone and six are in the Western Zone.

Six people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

Because of an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says they are experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test.

None of Tuesday’s reported cases are associated with Parkland Antigonish, after an outbreak was declared at the seniors’ living community on Monday.

On Monday, five schools in the province were notified of an exposure at their school. A full list of school exposures is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

Public health says as of Tuesday, 1,688,836 vaccines have been administered, which includes 791,044 individuals who have received their second dose, and 51,518 eligible Nova Scotians who have received a third dose.

RAPID TEST KITS HANDED OUT

Tuesday was the first day rapid test kits were available at public libraries in Nova Scotia, but some people had trouble getting one.

"I'm running to an appointment so I thought I would be able to run in and get them but they're all out,” said Annette Pepper.

The Woodlawn Public Library in Dartmouth ran out of rapid test kits not long after opening its doors.

"I came out to get COVID tests and I was not successful. I came to Woodlawn library, I should have come at 10 this morning and I'm here at like 11:30, and they're all gone,” said Anne Woods.

Woodlawn Public Library is restocking its supply.

More than 10,000 kits were handed out Tuesday by the Halifax Public Libraries, which covers 15 locations, from Sheet Harbour to Hubbards.

"We are definitely at risk of running out because there are only so many tests and although we request more tests, sometimes that takes a while. That makes people nervous but my way of thinking about it is we've run out because all these tests are out to so many people and that's what we wanted,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist and scientist.