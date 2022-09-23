$150K reward issued for information related to Halifax homicide case

Morrison's addition to the Major Unsolved Crimes Program comes as investigators believe people may have information about the homicide that could result in arrests and possible charges. Morrison's addition to the Major Unsolved Crimes Program comes as investigators believe people may have information about the homicide that could result in arrests and possible charges.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island