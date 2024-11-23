ATLANTIC
    • 17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek: N.B. RCMP

    A 17-year-old boy from Petitcodiac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Nixon Road in Turtle Creek on Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

    The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    A 20-year-old man, and the only other passenger in the vehicle, was transported to the hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

    The crash occurred when the driver lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and struck a power pole, according to police.

    Members of the Salisbury Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.

    An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

    The investigation is ongoing.

