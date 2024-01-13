18-year-old woman dead after ‘mass casualty’ highway crash in N.B.
One person has died and seven were injured in a head on crash on Highway 115 near Irishtown, N.B. Friday night.
RCMP believe a car travelling south on Highway 115 crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Jeep at about 10 p.m., according to a Saturday news release from the RCMP.
The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Moncton, died at the scene. Four passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital. One is in critical condition and the other three are in stable condition, police say.
The driver and two passengers in the Jeep were transported to hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.
Paul Bruens, a Platoon Chief of the Moncton Fire Department, told CTV News his crew was first on the scene and he declared the mass casualty incident after realizing there were eight victims involved.
The coroner’s office, Ambulance N.B. and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.
The investigation continues.
