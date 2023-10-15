Atlantic

    • 19-year-old man dead in two-vehicle collision in N.B.

    RCMP

    Police say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dufferin, N.B., Saturday.

    In a news release Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a collision between an ATV and a car on Route 170 in Dufferin, N.B., at around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

    “The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling on Route 170, struck the ATV that had stopped, while traveling in the same direction,” said Sgt. Scott Mackenzie with the St. Stephen RCMP Detachment.

    According to police, the driver of the ATV had to be transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

    The passenger of the ATV, as well as the driver of the car had minor injuries.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroners are both helping with the investigation, and an autopsy is going to be conducted to find out the man’s exact cause of death.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights

    Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    • DEVELOPING

      DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

      There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News