19-year-old man dead in two-vehicle collision in N.B.

Police say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dufferin, N.B., Saturday.

In a news release Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a collision between an ATV and a car on Route 170 in Dufferin, N.B., at around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling on Route 170, struck the ATV that had stopped, while traveling in the same direction,” said Sgt. Scott Mackenzie with the St. Stephen RCMP Detachment.

According to police, the driver of the ATV had to be transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The passenger of the ATV, as well as the driver of the car had minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroners are both helping with the investigation, and an autopsy is going to be conducted to find out the man’s exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

