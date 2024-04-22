2 abandoned house fires deemed suspicious: P.E.I. RCMP

The Prince Edward Island RCMP says it is looking for information following two suspicious fires on Sunday.

Prince District RCMP first responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Route 8 in Freetown at 1 p.m.

Police say the building was completely destroyed.

About 15 minutes later, police and several fire crews at the scene were called to another abandoned house fire on Route 110 in Lower Freetown.

Crews were reportedly able to put the second fire out “quickly.”

Police say no one was injured during either of the fires.

The Provincial Fire Marshal attended both scenes and the fires have been deemed suspicious in nature.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to call the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

