    • 2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.

    A beach is seen on Nova Scotia's Sable Island, which is 290 kilometers southeast of Halifax. (Heidi Petracek/CTV Atlantic) A beach is seen on Nova Scotia's Sable Island, which is 290 kilometers southeast of Halifax. (Heidi Petracek/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore at Sable Island National Park Reserve, earlier this week.

    Parks Canada contacted RCMP around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday after a 10-foot inflatable boat washed onto the island with two dead people on board.

    Police believe the lifeboat came from a larger ship called Theros.

    According to a RCMP news release, police believe the remains are of two sailors from B.C. – a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman – but the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is still working to make positive identifications.

    The two individuals were originally reported missing on June 18 after leaving from Halifax en route to the Azores on June 11.

    The two sailors were supposed to arrive on the Azores July 2, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax. When they didn’t arrive, a search mission began which included officials from the Azores and the U.S. Coast Guard.

    Based on calculations, JRCC in Halifax considered the vessel overdue and a search commenced between July 2 and July 4.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bill Dicks .

