2 charged with impaired driving after crash in Middleton, N.S.

A man and a woman have been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Middleton, N.S.

An Annapolis District RCMP officer came upon the crash on Main Street on Nov. 23, according a news release from the force.

“A grey Jeep Cherokee had crashed into a power pole, causing substantial damage to the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, hitting a street sign,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme in the release.

Police say evidence and information collected at the scene led officers to believe both people in the vehicle had driven the car, one before and one after the crash.

The man and woman were both arrested at the scene for impaired driving and were taken to the Middleton Detachment to provide breath samples.

“The female provided samples of 100mg% and 90mg%. The male provided samples of 160mg% and 150mg%,” said Laflamme.

The pair were released and will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Jan. 15, 2024, to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation equal to, or over, 80mg%.

