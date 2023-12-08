2 fatal overdoses suspected in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County

The Nova Scotia RCMP suspects two people died Friday morning in Cumberland County due to drug overdoses.

Police officers and ambulance crews responded to two separate homes in Springhill around 10:41 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

A 31-year old man was found dead at the first home and a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the second home.

Police say officers seized a small quantity of unknown substances in pill and powder form at one of the homes. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

The RCMP says they are in the early stages of the investigations.

They are asking anyone with information to call Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-597-3779 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.