2 Halifax-area lakes closed due to high bacteria levels
Two lakes in the Halifax-area are closed to swimming after high bacteria levels were found in the water.
Kearney Lake Beach and Albro Lake Beach – both supervised beaches -- are closed until further notice.
A municipal news release Thursday said recent test results show bacteria levels at the beaches exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.
Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says staff regularly test the water at all supervised city beaches, and two unsupervised beaches, during the summer.
Water testing will continue until bacteria levels go back down to safe levels.
The HRM says it will let residents know when the beaches reopen.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
A behind-the-scenes look at the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
Toronto
Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
Man wanted by police after allegedly stealing from Toronto condo storage unit
Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a Toronto condominium storage unit and stole a bike.
Calgary
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
-
Tourism influx has Calgary hotels near capacity and eyeing attendance records
Calgary's tourism projections suggest 2023's edition of the Stampede could break some long-standing records.
Montreal
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
Edmonton
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park
A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.
Northern Ontario
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
London
Charges laid following death of police K9
Police have released more information regarding the death of Taz, a Woodstock K9 that died in the line of duty earlier this week.
OPP investigating fatal crash
OPP in Chesley are investigating a fatal crash.
-
London, Ont. squatter still trying to find permanent spot for Conestoga hut
A London, Ont. man who’s been living in a Conestoga hut said he finally found a place to park his mobile shelter for the time being.
Winnipeg
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.
Ottawa
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
Firefighters rescue trapped dog in Ottawa South
A dog named Misha is safe after being rescued by Ottawa firefighters in Ottawa South Thursday afternoon.
-
Casselman's drinking water safe despite colour: municipality
The municipality of Casselman is reassuring its residents the drinking water is safe despite the dark colour and smell that could be present.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon city councillor says budget pressures have 'nothing to do with past decisions'
A Saskatoon city councillor says a $52 million shortfall projected for next year's budget "has nothing to do with past decisions" and is due to economic forces beyond the city's control.
Some Saskatchewan students concerned about education ministry's ability to respond to complaints
Former students of Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy are disputing details in a recent ombudsman report regarding the Ministry of Education's ability to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens
A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.
Vancouver
Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke, heat
High temperatures and smoke from wildfires burning across the province have prompted an air quality advisory for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Witnesses, video of 'suspicious' activity prior to Knox Mountain wildfire sought: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are investigating a wildfire that sparked on Knox Mountain in Kelowna on Canada Day and prompted temporary evacuation orders and a local state of emergency.
-
Lower Mainland real estate boards introduce disclosure form for multiple offer situations
An upcoming change by real estate boards in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley promises to bring slightly more transparency to bidding wars over properties in the region.
Regina
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
-
2023 Regina International Film Festival will have features from 72 different countries
One-hundred-thirty-nine films from 72 countries will be featured at the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) in 2023.
Vancouver Island
Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage
The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
Former bowling alley pinsetter finds unexpected love after publishing novel
Once upon a time, as stories like this tend to begin, in a small town bowling alley, there was a human pinsetter named Jason Currie.