2 Halifax-area lakes closed due to high bacteria levels

Two lakes in the Halifax-area are closed to swimming after high bacteria levels were found in the water.

Kearney Lake Beach and Albro Lake Beach – both supervised beaches -- are closed until further notice.

A municipal news release Thursday said recent test results show bacteria levels at the beaches exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says staff regularly test the water at all supervised city beaches, and two unsupervised beaches, during the summer.

Water testing will continue until bacteria levels go back down to safe levels.

The HRM says it will let residents know when the beaches reopen.

