2 impaired drivers arrested after hitting parked car, dumpster in Cole Harbour: N.S. RCMP

Two women were arrested last month after police say they hit a parked car and a dumpster in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a hit and run in a parking lot on Merrimac Drive just before midnight on Sept. 25.

Police say a Hyundai Elantra hit a parked Nissan Sentra.

While at the scene, officers saw the Hyundai Elantra return and hit a dumpster.

Officers then pulled the vehicle over.

Police say the female driver showed signs of impairment.

She provided roadside breath samples into an approved screening device (ASD), which police say she failed.

The 25-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say they then determined the rear passenger in the vehicle was the driver at the time of the initial hit and run.

The 28-year-old Cole Harbour woman also allegedly showed signs of impairment.

Police say her breath sample into an ASD also failed and she was arrested for impaired driving.

Both women were taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment and provided additional breath samples.

Police say the 28-year-old provided breath samples of 300 mg% and 280 mg% and the 25-year-old provided breath samples of 200 mg% and 220 mg%.

Both were released and will appear in court at a later date.

