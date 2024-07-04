2 men facing charges after jewelry store theft: Cape Breton police

Two men are facing charges after jewelry was stolen from a business in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Inglis Jewelers on Charlotte Street around noon Wednesday.

Police say staff discovered two previous customers had stolen a piece of jewelry from a display case.

Officers then patrolled downtown and found two men in the Prince Street area matching the description of the suspects.

Police say they also saw a piece of jewelry matching the description of what was stolen from the store.

Both men were allegedly in breach of court-ordered conditions and were arrested.

One of the men was released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on Aug. 6.

The 47-year-old from Sydney has been charged with:

theft

possession of property obtained by crime

breaching a previous release order

The other man was a 45-year-old from Glace Bay.

Police say he was found to be in breach of several conditions related to three previous release orders.

He is scheduled to face charges in Sydney court on Thursday.

