2 people arrested after assault with chemical irritant in Saint John: police

    The Saint John Police say they have arrested two youths in relation to an assault involving a chemical irritant on Tuesday.

    Police said they responded to an alleged assault in the 500-block of Westmorland Road around 7:30 p.m.

    Upon arrival on scene, police located a 19-year-old man who was contaminated with a chemical irritant.

    He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and released.

    Police say they searched the area and subsequently arrested two youths in a nearby neighbourhood.

    A 16-year-old youth was released on an undertaking to appear in court on July 24.

    A 15-year-old youth was charged with breach of a court order. He was held and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

