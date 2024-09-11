2 people facing more than 250 charges after drugs, firearms seized in Cumberland County, N.S.

A man and a woman are facing more than 250 charges after firearms, drugs and stolen items were seized from two homes in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

Steven Matthew Wilson, 39, of Tatmagouche and 31-year-old Bobbi Marie Willigar of Hansford were arrested on July 31 when police executed search warrants at two homes in Birchwood and Hansford.

More than 40 firearms were seized, including rifles and shotguns, by the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, which includes members of the Cumberland County District RCMP and the Amherst Police Department.

The illicit drugs that were seized include more than 1,500 methamphetamine tablets, a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and 150 oxycodone tablets.

The stolen items include six ATVs, tools, generators, trailers and heaters. Police say they continue to look for the rightful owners of some of the items.

Wilson and Willigar are both charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm (46 counts)

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (47 counts)

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (47 counts)

careless use of a firearm (47 counts)

possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence

possession of property obtained by crime (11 counts)

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession for the purposes of trafficking (four counts)

Wilson has also been charged with 49 counts of tampering a vehicle identification number and possession contrary to order. He was remanded into custody.

Willigar was released on conditions, pending a future court appearance.

They are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Nov. 6.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859, the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

