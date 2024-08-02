N.S. RCMP seize kilogram of crystal meth, 40 firearms from homes

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia RCMP seized a kilogram of crystal meth, six stolen ATVs and 40 firearms from homes in Birchwood and Hansford on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed search warrants at the homes as part of an ongoing investigation. They arrested eight people and later released five without charges.

    Along with the crystal meth, weapons and ATVs, police also seized:

    • 1,500 methamphetamine tablets
    • illegal tobacco
    • 150 Oxycodone tablets
    • a stolen utility trailer

    Steven Matthew Wilson, 39, was charged with:

    • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • unlawful possession of tobacco products
    • possession of a firearm contrary to an order

    He was remanded into custody and will make a court appearance on Tuesday.

    A 31-year-old woman from Hansford was released on conditions. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

    Police arrested a 39-year-old man wanted for being at large without excuse for parole violations and turned him over to a correctional facility.

    The release says Stephen Joseph Maloney (also known as Dakota), 33, is believed to have been at the Hansford residence before police arrived. He is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Anyone with information on Maloney’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-667-3859, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

