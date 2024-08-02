N.S. RCMP seize kilogram of crystal meth, 40 firearms from homes

Nova Scotia RCMP seized a kilogram of crystal meth, six stolen ATVs and 40 firearms from homes in Birchwood and Hansford on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed search warrants at the homes as part of an ongoing investigation. They arrested eight people and later released five without charges.

Along with the crystal meth, weapons and ATVs, police also seized:

1,500 methamphetamine tablets

illegal tobacco

150 Oxycodone tablets

a stolen utility trailer

Steven Matthew Wilson, 39, was charged with:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unlawful possession of tobacco products

possession of a firearm contrary to an order

He was remanded into custody and will make a court appearance on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old woman from Hansford was released on conditions. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man wanted for being at large without excuse for parole violations and turned him over to a correctional facility.

The release says Stephen Joseph Maloney (also known as Dakota), 33, is believed to have been at the Hansford residence before police arrived. He is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on Maloney’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-667-3859, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.