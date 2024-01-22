ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 2 teens charged after alleged group assault in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Two youths have been charged in connection with an alleged assault that occurred earlier this month in Halifax.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault that occured in a wooded area near the 200 block of Thomas Raddall Drive between noon and 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.

    According to a news release from police, a group of youths assaulted another youth.

    Police say the victim was later discovered by a separate group of youths, who brought them to a nearby school.

    The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

    Police arrested one suspect on Wednesday and another suspect on Thursday at Halifax residences.

    An unnamed 16-year-old and 19-year-old Rimon Bereket Habteselassie face charges of aggravated assault.

    They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

