ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Youth suffers serious injuries after alleged group assault in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    A group of youths allegedly assaulted a single youth between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

    Police say the assault occurred in “a wooded area near the 200 block of Thomas Raddall Drive.”

    A different group of youths discovered the injured youth and brought them to a nearby school.

    The victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital, police say.

    Police ask anyone with information or video from the area to call them at 902-490-5020.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

    The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News