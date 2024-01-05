Youth suffers serious injuries after alleged group assault in Halifax

A group of youths allegedly assaulted a single youth between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the assault occurred in “a wooded area near the 200 block of Thomas Raddall Drive.”

A different group of youths discovered the injured youth and brought them to a nearby school.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital, police say.

Police ask anyone with information or video from the area to call them at 902-490-5020.

