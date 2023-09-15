2 teens charged with attempted murder of N.S. RCMP officer in alleged hit-and-run

TRURO, N.S. -

Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly struck and seriously injured a Nova Scotia RCMP officer with a car early Sunday morning.

Police say the 15 and 17-year-old boys are facing more than half a dozen other charges stemming from the incident in North River, N.S., which also involved a stolen New Brunswick school bus.

RCMP say the uniformed officer exited his vehicle at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday when he saw a school bus on the side of Highway 311 north of Truro, N.S., with a dark-coloured sedan parked in front of it.

Police say the bus occupant refused to identify himself and fled on foot, pursued by the officer, who was then struck by the sedan.

The fleeing suspect then got into the sedan, which allegedly tried to strike the officer twice more it drove away.

Police say a 15-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in Miramichi, N.B., while the 17-year-old was arrested in Halifax on Thursday.

They say the bus was stolen in Sackville, N.B., and that the two suspects allegedly broke in and stole energy drinks from a store in North River, N.S., prior to the roadside encounter with the officer.

Both youths are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court. In addition to attempted murder, they're facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm, flight from police, break and enter, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the officer suffered serious injuries but has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.