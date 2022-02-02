22 months after mass shooting, N.S. law banning possession of police gear not in effect

It’s been 22 months since a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser shot and killed 22 people and an unborn child in Canada’s worst mass shooting.

However, a Nova Scotia law touted as an extra measure to keep police gear out of the hands of criminals remains without teeth.

The then-Liberal minister of justice tabled the Police Identity Management Act in the provincial legislature in March 2021.

It’s already a crime to impersonate a police officer, but the Police Identity Management Act was intended to make selling, or even possessing, police gear prohibited for most people under provincial law.

At the time, government said it hoped to put the law into effect within the year.

The bill received Royal Assent in April 2021, but it remains unproclaimed.

The premier at the time was Iain Rankin, who was unavailable for an interview Wednesday.

Instead, Rankin sent a statement which reads, in part:

“Legislation, like the Police Identity Management Act, creates a framework from which regulations are drafted and completed by the relevant department or agency, and an implementation plan is developed,” said Rankin.

“It was our government's determination to proclaim the … Act by the fall 2021. It's now up to the current elected government to finish the process.”

“This is one of those that says it’s to be proclaimed by the Governor in Council at a later date,” says Dalhousie University Professor Emeritus of Law, Wayne MacKay. “Until the act is in effect completely, it has no force.”

Both the Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police confirmed to CTV News the law cannot be enforced or any charges laid until the Police Identity Management Act is proclaimed.

CTV News has requested an interview with Progressive Conservative Minister of Justice Brad Johns, but hasn’t heard back.

This is a developing story. More to come.