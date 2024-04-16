23-year-old man charged after allegedly assaulting N.B. police officer

A man from Sussex, N.B., has been charged following an alleged assault on a police officer in the community.

RCMP said they received a driving complaint regarding a vehicle near Court Street in Sussex on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Police said they were already in the area, and quickly located the vehicle.

According to a news release, police stopped the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as a 23-year-old man from Sussex.

Police said they observed what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine in plain view in the vehicle, and placed the driver under arrest.

As an officer tried remove the driver from the car, police said the driver resisted, started the vehicle, and quickly accelerated.

The officer was dragged for approximately 15 – 20 meters before letting go, said Police.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, and the driver fled from police.

On Friday around 4 p.m., police said they were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

On Monday, Colton Bernard appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with:

resisting a peace officer

assault on a police officer

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

He was later released on conditions, and is scheduled to return to court on May 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

