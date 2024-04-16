ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 23-year-old man charged after allegedly assaulting N.B. police officer

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    A man from Sussex, N.B., has been charged following an alleged assault on a police officer in the community.

    RCMP said they received a driving complaint regarding a vehicle near Court Street in Sussex on Thursday around 2 p.m.

    Police said they were already in the area, and quickly located the vehicle.

    According to a news release, police stopped the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as a 23-year-old man from Sussex.

    Police said they observed what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine in plain view in the vehicle, and placed the driver under arrest.

    As an officer tried remove the driver from the car, police said the driver resisted, started the vehicle, and quickly accelerated.

    The officer was dragged for approximately 15 – 20 meters before letting go, said Police.

    The officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, and the driver fled from police.

    On Friday around 4 p.m., police said they were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

    On Monday, Colton Bernard appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with:

    • resisting a peace officer
    • assault on a police officer
    • flight from police
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

    He was later released on conditions, and is scheduled to return to court on May 13 at 9:30 a.m.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News