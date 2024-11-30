ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3,500 people without power in New Brunswick after heavy snowfall

    Snow storm
    Share

    Roughly 3,500 people in New Brunswick are still without power after wet, heavy snowfall caused trees to come into contact with power lines early Friday morning.

    A spokesperson with NB Power says the utility's restoration crew made "good progress overnight," bringing the number of outages down further from its peak.

    The snowfall early Friday morning initially left around 40,000 people without power, with the Fredericton, Miramichi and Upper River Valley areas being hit the hardest.

    That number dropped to 17,000 customers by 4 p.m. on Friday.

    The utility says estimated restoration times are being updated on its website for areas still without power.

    Environment Canada says the forecast in New Brunswick should remain clear until Thursday, when flurries are expected overnight in Fredericton.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance

    Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News