3,500 people without power in New Brunswick after heavy snowfall

Roughly 3,500 people in New Brunswick are still without power after wet, heavy snowfall caused trees to come into contact with power lines early Friday morning.

A spokesperson with NB Power says the utility's restoration crew made "good progress overnight," bringing the number of outages down further from its peak.

The snowfall early Friday morning initially left around 40,000 people without power, with the Fredericton, Miramichi and Upper River Valley areas being hit the hardest.

That number dropped to 17,000 customers by 4 p.m. on Friday.

The utility says estimated restoration times are being updated on its website for areas still without power.

Environment Canada says the forecast in New Brunswick should remain clear until Thursday, when flurries are expected overnight in Fredericton.

